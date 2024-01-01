rawpixel
"Colorful WW2 propaganda poster showing birdwatchers editing Wikipedia" as interpreted by DALL-E. This was created for a presentation to the Brooklyn Bird Club about Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
