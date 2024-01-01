Drawing of the Smith Premier typewriter, originally invented by Alexander Brown at the L. C. Smith Gun Co. around 1889, which became the Smith Premier Typewriter Co., Syracuse, NY, USA. This model, the No. 10 launched in 1908, was the last of the Smith 'full keyboard' typewriters, with a separate key for upper and lowercase letters, and the only frontstrike full keyboard typewriter. A unique feature was a circular internal brush that could be turned with a separate crank, to clean the typefaces. For more information, see Smith Premier 10, The Virtual Typewriter Museum
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons