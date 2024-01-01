rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005414
Image from Mr. Punch's Book of Sports, a collection of sports-related humour and cartoons from Punch Magazine circa 1910.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Image from Mr. Punch's Book of Sports, a collection of sports-related humour and cartoons from Punch Magazine circa 1910. See usage (below) for context or caption.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10005414

View License

Image from Mr. Punch's Book of Sports, a collection of sports-related humour and cartoons from Punch Magazine circa 1910. See usage (below) for context or caption.

More