Life restoration of Amphicoelias altus, original caption below.THE AMPHIBIOUS DINOSAUR.Amphicælius altus (Cope) was one of the tallest lizards, the type skeletons being from sixty to eighty feet in height. It could wade and lift its head above the surface to browse on overhanging branches, or lower it to the bottom for vegetation. It could not swim or walk on land, because of its many tons' weight. It was alone omnivorous, eating everything it could reach or seize. Strange Creatures of the Past
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons