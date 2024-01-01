Fleuron from book:An introduction to so much of the arts and sciences, more immediately concerned in an excellent education for trade in its low scenes and more genteel professions, And For Preparing Young Gentlemen in Grammar Schools to attend Lectures in the Universities. In four parts. Part I. The Theory and diffusive Practice of Arithmetic, Vulgar and Decimal; the Arithmetic of Algebra by Transposition introduced, as it gives Rules to the Accomptant; Annuities for Time; the Principles of Mr. De Moivre, Mr. Simpson, and of the Author, in estimating Annuities for Single Lives, consider'd from the Equity in sinking Money. Digested into Systems, as Trade, young Ladies, or the Concerns of the Gentry may require. Part II. An extensive Course of Geometry; Mensuration; an Introduction to Gauging and Surveying; Plain Trigonometry applied to the Merchant's and Surveyor's Use; the Astronomical Principles of Geography; the Construction and Use of Maps; the Mensuration of the Globes of the Solar System, and of their Orbits; the Estimations of Artificers; and the Debates of the Globes concerning the Earth's two Motions, to effect the Seasons, &c. Expresly designed to remove that general Complaint of not effectually instructing Youth, while at School, in what may be of Importance in their future Stations, and enlarging their narrow Conceptions and scanty Views of Nature. The various Subjects are so digested and expressed, as to assist the Master, and to ground, forward, and encourage the Scholar, and to make him of immediate Use when he is put to the Test. With eight copper-plates. To which is prefix'd a letter on education. By J. Randall, Formerly Master of the Academy at Heath near Wakefield, but now at York.
