rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014040
Illustration reengraved from Charles Owen's An Essay Towards a Natural History of Serpents (1741) in Once a Week magazine…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Illustration reengraved from Charles Owen's An Essay Towards a Natural History of Serpents (1741) in Once a Week magazine, volume 5, page 475.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10014040

View License

Illustration reengraved from Charles Owen's An Essay Towards a Natural History of Serpents (1741) in Once a Week magazine, volume 5, page 475.

More