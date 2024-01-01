https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043160Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMain side effects of nicotine (See Nicotine).To discuss image, please see Talk:Human body diagramsOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10043160View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7156 x 7156 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMain side effects of nicotine (See Nicotine).To discuss image, please see Talk:Human body diagramsMore