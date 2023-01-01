https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049645Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Vintage flower illustration border transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10049645View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 pxBest Quality PNG 4091 x 2046 pxCompatible with :PNG Vintage flower illustration border transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More