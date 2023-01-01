https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055477Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Floral pattern ripped paper transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10055477View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 5000 pxCompatible with :PNG Floral pattern ripped paper transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More