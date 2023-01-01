https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055814Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower tile pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10055814View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2481 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5303 x 3750 px | 300 dpi A4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2481 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5303 x 3750 px | 300 dpi | 113.83 MBFree DownloadVintage flower tile pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.More