https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071782Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage floral pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10071782View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3192 x 2280 px | 300 dpi Landscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3192 x 2280 px | 300 dpi | 41.69 MBFree DownloadVintage floral pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.More