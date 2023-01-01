Vintage floral pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel. More Free Royalty Free Photo ID : 10071782 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Landscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3192 x 2280 px | 300 dpi Landscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 3192 x 2280 px | 300 dpi | 41.69 MB