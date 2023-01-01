https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078652Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Japanese crane illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10078652View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2160 x 2700 pxCompatible with :PNG Japanese crane illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More