https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078695Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Japanese crane illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10078695View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1199 pxBest Quality PNG 2276 x 1820 pxCompatible with :PNG Japanese crane illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More