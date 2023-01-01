https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078825Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Japanese waves border illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10078825View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 400 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 500 pxBest Quality PNG 4107 x 1369 pxCompatible with :PNG Japanese waves border illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More