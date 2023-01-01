https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080246Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic dark paper computer wallpaper, purple watercolor borderMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10080246View LicenseJPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3333 x 1875 px | 300 dpiAesthetic dark paper computer wallpaper, purple watercolor borderMore