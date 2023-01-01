Vintage TV screen mockup psd View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD Mockup ID : 10090375 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4280 x 2854 px | 300 dpi | 119.89 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4280 x 2854 px | 300 dpi