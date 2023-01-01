Egyptian's Ceiling painting pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Free Royalty Free Photo ID : 10090479 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF A4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3572 px | 300 dpi

Portrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2598 x 3638 px | 300 dpi A4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3572 px | 300 dpi

Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 2598 x 3638 px | 300 dpi | 54.13 MB