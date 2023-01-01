Egyptian's Ceiling painting pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Free Royalty Free Photo ID : 10090510 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF A4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3638 x 2572 px | 300 dpi A4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 3638 x 2572 px | 300 dpi | 53.59 MB