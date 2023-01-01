https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10090520Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEgyptian's Ceiling painting pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10090520View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3638 x 2426 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3638 x 2426 px | 300 dpi | 50.55 MBFree DownloadEgyptian's Ceiling painting pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.More