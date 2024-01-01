https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10090892Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue window png, isolated object, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10090892View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1039 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1298 px Best Quality PNG 1733 x 1500 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Blue window png, isolated object, transparent backgroundMore