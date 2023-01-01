https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091718Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue abstract religious line art design. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art MuseumMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10091718View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3535 px | 300 dpi A4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5000 x 3535 px | 300 dpi | 101.19 MBFree DownloadBlue abstract religious line art design. Remixed by rawpixel.More