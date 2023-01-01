https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091930Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage green floral pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10091930View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 2857 px | 300 dpi Landscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5000 x 2857 px | 300 dpi | 81.77 MBFree DownloadVintage green floral pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel.More