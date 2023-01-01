https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10092404Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTropical palm tree green background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10092404View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4960 x 3506 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4960 x 3506 px | 300 dpi | 99.54 MBTropical palm tree green background. Remixed by rawpixel.More