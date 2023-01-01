https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10092407Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTropical palm tree green background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10092407View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3240 x 2160 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3240 x 2160 px | 300 dpi | 40.08 MBTropical palm tree green background. Remixed by rawpixel.More