https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10092835Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChristopher Johnson & Co. : Sheffield, England : carvers and steel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10092835View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4055 x 2703 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4055 x 2703 px | 300 dpi | 62.76 MBFree DownloadChristopher Johnson & Co. : Sheffield, England : carvers and steel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More