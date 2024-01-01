https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10093053Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSilhouette elk png clipart illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10093053View LicensePNGSVGLandscape Card 7 x 5" PNG 2000 x 1429 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2857 pxSVG | 63.13 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Silhouette elk png clipart illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More