https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10094309Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold leaf pattern mobile wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10094309View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2961 x 5263 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2961 x 5263 px | 300 dpi | 89.22 MBGold leaf pattern mobile wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.More