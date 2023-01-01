https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10094811Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10094811View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1125 px | 300 dpi Twitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi HD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2000 x 1125 px | 300 dpi | 12.91 MBFree DownloadVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.More