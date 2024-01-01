https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095282Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng vintage dancing woman clipart, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10095282View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 600 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 750 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2000 x 4000 pxSVG | 41.99 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Png vintage dancing woman clipart, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More