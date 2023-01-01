https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10098410Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower pattern, blue background psd. Remixed by rawpixel. MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10098410View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 290.04 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flower pattern, blue background psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More