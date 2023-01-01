https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10098823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoppy flower pattern background psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10098823View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 169.57 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Poppy flower pattern background psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More