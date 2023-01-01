https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102920Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown dotted frame iPhone wallpaperMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10102920View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2857 x 5000 px | 300 dpiBrown dotted frame iPhone wallpaperMore