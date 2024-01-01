rawpixel
Poster for the American Negro Exposition in Chicago (1940) illustration by Robert Savon Pious. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

