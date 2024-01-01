rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103394
The bible wheel : for sailors of all nations (1881) designed by W. C. Mills. Original public domain image from Yale Center…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The bible wheel : for sailors of all nations (1881) designed by W. C. Mills. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103394

View License

The bible wheel : for sailors of all nations (1881) designed by W. C. Mills. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More