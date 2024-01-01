https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103396Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Stained Glass Window: Light in Chapter Room, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY (late 19th century). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10103396View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 593 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 957 x 1938 px | 300 dpiTIFF 957 x 1938 px | 300 dpi | 10.64 MBFree DownloadDesign for Stained Glass Window: Light in Chapter Room, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY (late 19th century). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More