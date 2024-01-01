rawpixel
Design for Stained Glass Window: Light in Chapter Room, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY (late 19th century). Original public…
Design for Stained Glass Window: Light in Chapter Room, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY (late 19th century). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103396

View License

