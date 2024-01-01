https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103398Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of turnips and carrots (1751) vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10103398View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3936 x 3936 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3936 x 3936 px | 300 dpi | 88.68 MBFree DownloadStudy of turnips and carrots (1751) vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More