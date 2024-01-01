rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103406
Advertisement for Philadelphia Sunday Press: April 7, (1896) by George Reiter Brill. Original public domain image from The…
Advertisement for Philadelphia Sunday Press: April 7, (1896) by George Reiter Brill. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

