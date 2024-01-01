rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103418
Gold Signet Ring of Michael Zorianos (1300). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gold Signet Ring of Michael Zorianos (1300). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103418

View License

Gold Signet Ring of Michael Zorianos (1300). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More