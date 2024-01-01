https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103424Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnalyzing a piece of the film that the History Detectives believed was from the Echo II Project. Original public domain image from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10103424View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1073 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1914 x 1712 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1914 x 1712 px | 300 dpi | 18.79 MBFree DownloadAnalyzing a piece of the film that the History Detectives believed was from the Echo II Project. Original public domain image from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More