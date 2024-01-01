rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103429
Forest, trunk of a hardwood tree in the middle (1856) nature illustration by Werner Holmberg. Original public domain image…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Forest, trunk of a hardwood tree in the middle (1856) nature illustration by Werner Holmberg. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103429

View License

Forest, trunk of a hardwood tree in the middle (1856) nature illustration by Werner Holmberg. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More