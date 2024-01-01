rawpixel
Prize designs for fret sawing (1879) illustration by Henry T. Williams. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103433

