https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103433Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPrize designs for fret sawing (1879) illustration by Henry T. Williams. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10103433View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8109 x 6487 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8109 x 6487 px | 300 dpi | 301.03 MBFree DownloadPrize designs for fret sawing (1879) illustration by Henry T. Williams. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More