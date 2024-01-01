rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103440
Notice, the game within the Manor of Witton cum-Twambrooks, belonging to Sir John Fleming Leicester, Bart., having of late years been much destroyed, all persons are requested to refrain from sporting thereon in future, or legal measures will be had recourse to : proper persons are appointed to give information against one another, who may be found trespassing on the said manor after this notice, 22nd August, (1822). Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

10103440

