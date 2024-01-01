https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103445Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDragon emerging from clouds (1760-1849) mythical creature illustration by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10103445View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1437 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2515 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9428 x 6776 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1437 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 9428 x 6776 px | 300 dpi | 365.58 MBFree DownloadDragon emerging from clouds (1760-1849) mythical creature illustration by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More