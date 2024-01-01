rawpixel
Dragon emerging from clouds (1760-1849) mythical creature illustration by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image…
Dragon emerging from clouds (1760-1849) mythical creature illustration by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

