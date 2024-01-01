rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103458
On the Banks of the Nile, Upper Egypt (1876) illustration by John Frederick Lewis. Original public domain image from Yale…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

On the Banks of the Nile, Upper Egypt (1876) illustration by John Frederick Lewis. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103458

View License

On the Banks of the Nile, Upper Egypt (1876) illustration by John Frederick Lewis. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More