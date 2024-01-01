rawpixel
Dancer playing Cymbals (1734–1802) in style of George Romney. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.
Dancer playing Cymbals (1734–1802) in style of George Romney. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Dancer playing Cymbals (1734–1802) in style of George Romney. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

