https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103505Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCard Number 12, Kate Vaughn, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) (1880) issued by Duke Sons & Co. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10103505View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 658 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1918 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2029 x 3702 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2029 x 3702 px | 300 dpi | 43.01 MBFree DownloadCard Number 12, Kate Vaughn, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) (1880) issued by Duke Sons & Co. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More