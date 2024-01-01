rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103509
3c Washington cover (1870) vintage letter envelope. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
3c Washington cover (1870) vintage letter envelope. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

