https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103510
Buddha's Hand Citron, Busshukan (19th century) vintage fruit illustration by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain…
Buddha's Hand Citron, Busshukan (19th century) vintage fruit illustration by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103510

View License

