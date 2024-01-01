rawpixel
Thutmose I and His Mother Seniseneb (1479–1458 B.C.) Egyptian illustration by Nina de Garis Davies. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103536

View License

