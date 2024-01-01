rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103547
Qenamun and His Wife, Tomb of Qenamun (1390&ndash;1352 B.C.) Egyptian illustration by Charles K. Wilkinson Original public…
View public domain image source here

10103547

